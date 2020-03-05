Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duncan S. MacAffer. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Westminster Presbyterian Church Albany , NY View Map Service 2:00 PM Westminster Presbyterian Church Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MacAffer, Duncan S. MENANDS The Honorable Duncan Shafer MacAffer, 85, passed away on March 1, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Born in Albany on February 28, 1935, he was a beloved son of the late Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Kenneth S. MacAffer and Edna Schafer MacAffer. He was a 1952 alumnus of The Albany Academy, Hamilton College, 1956, and graduated Cum Laude from Albany Law School in 1959. He served in the Army National Guard where he was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant in the 1st Brigade 27th Armored Division in 1964. Duncan practiced law from 1959 until 2007 including successfully arguing cases in the United States Supreme Court. He was counsel for the N.Y.S. Senate Finance Committee for 29 years. He served as village justice for his beloved Village of Menands from 1960 until 2001. During this time, he worked extensively for the N.Y.S. Office of Court Administration as a curriculum director and served on several committees, but the work he was most proud of was teaching law to town and village justices across the state. He served as past president in the Albany-Schenectady County Magistrate Association and he was past president of the New York State Magistrates Association where he was awarded Magistrate of the year in 1991. Dedicated to his community, Duncan served on and held many board positions. He was a trustee of Cohoes Savings Bank and chairman of the board from 1991 until 2001. He was an elder with Bethany Presbyterian Church and was a life member of the Menands Fire Company No. 1. He was a founding member, past president and paramedic at the Riverside Volunteer Ambulance Squad. He served as member and secretary of the Board of Albany Memorial Hospital, trustee and president of Menands Manor, a moderator trustee of the Presbytery of Albany and as a past president of Menands Rotary Club. He also was a member of Schuyler Meadows Club and the University Club of Albany. Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Karen Murphy MacAffer of Menands; loving children, Ann MacAffer of Slingerlands, John (Pamela) MacAffer of Slingerlands, Bruce MacAffer of Manhattan, and Jean MacAffer of Albany; their mother, Kimmey Carnell Decker; cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandra and Samantha; his brother Kenneth S. (Ursula) MacAffer Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Duncan's family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the Alzheimer's Center at Albany Medical Center, the staff at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes and Jane Bielawa for the loving care and support shown to Duncan during his illness. Duncan will be best remembered for his dry wit, with him until the end, his practicality, his dedication to teaching, and his love and devotion to family and friends. A service to celebrate Duncan's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 262 State St., Albany. Friends are invited to attend and may visit with the MacAffer family at the church before the service, from 12 until 2 p.m. A private interment will take place in Albany Rural Cemetery. Duncan was an active participant in a ground breaking clinical trial for Alzheimer's at Albany Medical Center. For those wishing to remember Duncan in a special way, please consider a donation to the Goldberg Family Alzheimer's Resource Center at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 70, Albany, NY 12208. Visit











