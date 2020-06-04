Palmquist, Dwight COLONIE Dwight Leon Palmquist, 62 of Colonie, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Bethpage, N.Y. and was the son of the late Leon L. and Ann Marie Carroll Palmquist. Dwight served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-77. He was retired. Dwight was an animal enthusiast. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dwight is survived by his wife, Carleen Palmquist; his daughter, Crystal (Adam) Puterko; beloved grandchildren, Scott, Natalie and Andrea Puterko and his brother David Palmquist. Funeral services will be on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Entombment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ASPCA (aspca.org) in memory of Dwight L. Palmquist. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.