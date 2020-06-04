Dwight Palmquist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmquist, Dwight COLONIE Dwight Leon Palmquist, 62 of Colonie, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Bethpage, N.Y. and was the son of the late Leon L. and Ann Marie Carroll Palmquist. Dwight served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-77. He was retired. Dwight was an animal enthusiast. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dwight is survived by his wife, Carleen Palmquist; his daughter, Crystal (Adam) Puterko; beloved grandchildren, Scott, Natalie and Andrea Puterko and his brother David Palmquist. Funeral services will be on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Entombment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ASPCA (aspca.org) in memory of Dwight L. Palmquist. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved