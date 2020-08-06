Dinardo, Dylan J. TROY Dylan J. Dinardo, 30 of Lansingburgh, entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Troy, Dylan was the son of Joseph R. "Joe" Dinardo and Michele M. "Shelly Shu" Shufelt Dinardo (Ken Bouchard) and was a graduate of Stillwater High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Dylan was the beloved son of Joe and Shelly; devoted brother of Ashley Dinardo (Steve Feit), Niko J. Dinardo, Matthew Blair and Mackenzie Bouchard; adored grandson of Geraldine Tombolleo Dinardo and the late Joseph R. Dinardo Sr. and James D. and Patricia Wisher Shufelt; loving nephew of JoAnne Christiansen (David), Christine Dinardo, Angela Dinardo-Suppies (late, Robert), James J. Shufelt (JoMarie), Patrick Shufelt and Nickolena Topping (Steve); and the beloved best friend of Jennifer Cole. Dylan is also survived by his loving great-aunts, great-uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; his canine companions, Louie, Layla and Finn; and his feline companion JoJo. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours for Dylan on Thursday, August 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, to his funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh and the interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six-foot social distancing rules inside and outside of the funeral home and the church where there are capacity limitations. Those attending the Mass are asked to please arrive there between 9 and 9:15 a.m. to offer contact tracing information to the church ambassadors prior to entering the church. 125 is the maximum capacity in the church. Memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Human Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Dylan J. Dinardo would be appreciated. To read the complete obituary, watch Dylan's video memorial tribute, share a memory or offer your online condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com