POLLOCK Dylan June 15, 1997 June 16, 2018 Your first birthday in Heaven. To lose a fine and precious Son Whether man or boy, Deprives the heart of all its warmth And life of so much joy. But each year on this special day We celebrate your birth, And treasure every moment That you were here on Earth We took those days for granted And never dreamt or thought, That all our lives would change so much And yours would be so short But now we must remember That although the tears may fall, The son we'll miss forever Brought sunshine to us all. Happy 22nd birthday! We Love You and Miss You, Mom, Dad, and Teagan
Published in Albany Times Union on June 15, 2019