POLLOCK Dylan June 15, 1997 June 16, 2018 He Only Takes The Best A heart of gold stopped beating. Two shining eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. God knows you had to leave us, but you didn't go alone for part of us went with you the day He took you home. To some you are forgotten, to others just part of the past, but to us who loved and lost you, the memory will always last. We can't believe it's been a year. We Love You and Miss You, Mom, Dad, and Teagan
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019