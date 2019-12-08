Amodeo, Dyllan J. CASTLETON On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Dyllan J. Amodeo, loving son, brother, uncle and cousin passed away at the age of 28. Dyllan J. Amodeo was born July 6,1991 in Albany to John Amodeo and Michelle Bulan. He graduated from Maple Hill High School. Brother of Dominick, James, Dustin, and uncle of Landon, and Ryder. He grew up in Castleton around family, and he always knew how to brighten the mood. Dyllan was the person to bring the party with him, always looked out for others before himself, and he was always there for you when you were down. He had an energitic, adventrous, caring, fun spirit. Dyllan predeceased by his uncle, Francis Amodeo; grandparents, Jon Amodeo and Charolette Amodeo. He is survived by his grandparents, Clark Bulan and Regina Bulan; father, John Amodeo; mother, Michelle Bulan; brothers, Dominick Amodeo (Cristi), James Davis, Dustin Davis. Nephews, Landon Amodeo and Ryder Amodeo. Also beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. Relatives and friends are invited to his wake and funeral on Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. at Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave, Castleton. For those who wish, contributions may be made to Castleton Ambulance, 1700 Brookview Road, Castleton, NY 12033.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019