Service Information Epiphany Catholic Cathedral 310 Sarasota St Venice, FL 34085 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Epiphany Cathedral Interment 3:00 PM Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Road 72 Sarasota , FL

Halpin, E. Howard VENICE, Fla. E. Howard Halpin of Venice, Fla., died on December 14, 2019. He was born and raised in South Troy on November 10, 1922, the son of Edmund and Mary (Doody) Halpin. He graduated from LaSalle Institute in Troy in 1940. He received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of South Carolina. He served in the Navy, enlisting as a seaman in 1942 and was commissioned an ensign and discharged in 1946. He was an engineer and manager for General Electric Aerospace for 41 years, serving 38 of those years in Burlington, Vt. In 1986, following his G.E. retirement, he was co-founder and treasurer of a family business in the Burlington area until moving Turbine Weld Inc., to Venice, Fla. in 1993. During his G.E. management career he served as chairman of several national, state, and local professional and industrial associations. At the request of the Department of Defense, he served in several management studies. In 1986 he assisted DOD and the State in a study of manufacturing quality within The Peoples Republic of China. He served continuously as a volunteer in local community service organizations, including Hospice, hospital funding programs, president of Rice High School boosters, Christ the King parish council, PTO, and school board. In Florida, he was president of his homeowners and his condo owners associations. He attended Christ the King Church in Burlington and Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice, Fla. His family was his greatest joy. He took great pleasure in Turbine Weld, the family business, in which five of his eight children were involved. He continued working through his 96th birthday. Howard was predeceased by Catherine "Kay," his wife of 65 years. Kay and Howard were born four days apart in the same nursery in Troy in 1922 and married in 1948 in Albany. They had eight children: Edmund of Venice, Fla., Matthew (Patricia) of Pelham, N.H., James (Deborah) of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Thomas (Page) of Osprey, Fla., Patrick (Laurie) of East Longmeadow, Mass., Michael (Jeannie) of Nokomis, Fla., Catherine Kuhlman (James) of Nokomis, Fla., and Beth Laurenson (William) of Nokomis, Fla.; grandchildren, Kristoff (Kristy-Ann), Kylie, Katie, Joseph, Jodi (Carlos), Drew, Timothy (Jana), Sara (Greg), Dr. Abby (Jake), Daniel, Spencer(Ashley), Cayla (Caleb), Jay, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Callie, Mae, Thatcher, Beckett, Tyler (Heather), Carlos Jr. (Kim), Colton (Jaina), Cassandra, James, Lainey, Addison, Nolan, and Addie; and great-great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tristian, Hailey, Damien, Zackary, Braxton, Miley. He is survived by his brother Thomas (Betty) Halpin of Essex Junction, Vt.; cousin, Ann Atkinson Dougherty of Glens Falls; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Chester Halpin and his wife Ellen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted in the Epiphany Cathedral on January 25, at 1 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, January 27, at 3 p.m. in the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Rice Memorial High School of South Burlington, Vt. at







