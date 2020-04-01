E. Jane Donnelly

Donnelly, E. Jane ALBANY E. Jane Donnelly, 92 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice Teator Keil; and the beloved wife of the late Joseph Donnelly and William Zillgitt. Jane enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her children, Margaret Davis Skelton, Jane Snay, Joanne Donnelly, Robert and James Zillgitt. She was predeceased by her sons, William, Michael and Albert Zillgitt. Also survived by her sister Patricia Pearson; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Anyone wishing to remember Jane through donation may send contributions to: St. Joseph's Food Pantry, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY 12180.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020
