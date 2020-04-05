|
|
Dion, Earl A. LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. Earl A. Dion, 94 of Antler Ave., passed away peaceful ly of natural causes on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, N.H. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Earl and Bernadette (McMahon) Dion. He was a 1942 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy, and attended Siena College in Loudonville. He was a communicant, and the church treasurer, of the former St. Anne's Church in Waterford. Earl joined his family's business, Dion Oil Company, Inc., in Waterford after his service in World War II. He was company president and operated it until his retirement. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on an aircraft carrier and served in Africa for four years as a medic during World War II. Earl enjoyed horseback riding and had great success as an Equestrian Show Jumper in his younger years, winning many First-place trophies and awards in large venues such as Madison Square Garden. His greatest enjoyment was time spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed time entertaining at his Lake George home, and on his boat on the lake. He created a lifetime of wonderful memories for all! Everyone who met Earl got to share in his beautiful smile, and his twinkling blue eyes. He was a great example to all who had the great fortune to know him by treating everyone with kindness and compassion. He taught us all how to be better people by how he lived his life as the perfect gentleman, endearing husband, caring father and grandfather, and a loyal, kind friend to all. He was the devoted husband of the late Ann T. Dion who died in 2016. He is survived by his loving children, Lynn Twombly (Christopher), Lisa Waters (Timothy) of York Maine, Gary Dion and Paul Dion, both of Portsmouth, N.H. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Dion (Marylou Dion deceased) of Cohoes, and predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Ouimet and husband Larry, both of Cohoes. He was the proud grandfather of five grandsons and one granddaughter, and known to them lovingly as Pa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford To make a contribution to the Disabled American Veterans charity, in memory of Earl A Dion, please visit DAV.org. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020