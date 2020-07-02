MacIntosh, Earl A. ALTAMONT Earl A. MacIntosh, of Altamont, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. The first of five children, Earl was raised in Slingerlands. He honorably served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. After college, joined Montgomery Ward in Menands as plant engineer responsible for the main facility and the outlying catalog stores in the Northeast and metropolitan areas of Long Island and New Jersey. He later transferred to Wards regional Engineering Department in Baltimore. Subsequently, he joined the management staff of the Albany Medical Center Hospital where he worked for 30 years until retiring as vice president. During his tenure he was asked to assume responsibility for the $168,000,000 AMCH redevelopment program which included all aspects of directing, planning, design, construction and coordination. Post-retirement he completed a special research project to provide a historical database and assist with plans for the hospital's 150th anniversary celebration. Earl and his wife Anne operated a successful choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm for many years. He was a past president of the New York Christmas Tree Grower's Association, active member and leader in his church for over 50 years, director and chairman of the Altamont Fair Museum Committee, member of the Board of Directors of the Good Samaritan Lutheran Homes, and member of the Water Study Committee for his local town. He is survived by his wife, and high school classmate, Anne, to whom he was married for 63 years; their children, Karen, Earl Jr., Allyn, and Lori; five grandchildren, a brother and two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for family and friends was held in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Delmar. Burial with military honors was in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Those who wish may send a remembrance in his name to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. applebeefuneralhome.com