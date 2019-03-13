Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl B. Feiden. View Sign

Feiden, Earl B. LOUDONVILLE Earl B. Feiden, our precious Dad, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and his dear German Shepard, Miss Lili, on the afternoon of March 8, 2019; just a few days after celebrating his 95th birthday. Earl was born in Latham, on March 5, 1924, to Helena Portman and Earl B. Feiden Sr. Growing up in Latham, Earl was an alumnus of Christian Brothers Academy and Siena College. He proudly served as first sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps and was stationed in Southern Italy during World War II, later receiving an accolade and promotion for reconnaissance behind German lines. At the time of the liberation of Rome, Earl was appointed chief of Allied Security for the Vatican Treasury. Earl was raised at the family farm in Latham, where the business started in 1926. They harvested ice from the family ponds and delivered it to local homes for use in the icebox. As technology advanced, the company grew into Earl B. Feiden Appliance, soon becoming a full- service appliance store providing to an extensive geographic area including New York State, Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut operating out of three locations; truly a pioneer in the industry. The growth of Earl B. Feiden Appliance and its ability to remain family owned and operated, now in its 4th generation, was a great source of pride for our Dad. Until the time of his passing, he remained involved and interested in the day-to-day operations; proudly serving as Chairman of the Board. Not a day went by that he didn't ask "how's business?" Our Dad, as everyone knows, was always working a deal. In honor of his dynamic personality, and in keeping with his tradition of continuously promoting business, please visit our special offer at











Feiden, Earl B. LOUDONVILLE Earl B. Feiden, our precious Dad, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and his dear German Shepard, Miss Lili, on the afternoon of March 8, 2019; just a few days after celebrating his 95th birthday. Earl was born in Latham, on March 5, 1924, to Helena Portman and Earl B. Feiden Sr. Growing up in Latham, Earl was an alumnus of Christian Brothers Academy and Siena College. He proudly served as first sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps and was stationed in Southern Italy during World War II, later receiving an accolade and promotion for reconnaissance behind German lines. At the time of the liberation of Rome, Earl was appointed chief of Allied Security for the Vatican Treasury. Earl was raised at the family farm in Latham, where the business started in 1926. They harvested ice from the family ponds and delivered it to local homes for use in the icebox. As technology advanced, the company grew into Earl B. Feiden Appliance, soon becoming a full- service appliance store providing to an extensive geographic area including New York State, Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut operating out of three locations; truly a pioneer in the industry. The growth of Earl B. Feiden Appliance and its ability to remain family owned and operated, now in its 4th generation, was a great source of pride for our Dad. Until the time of his passing, he remained involved and interested in the day-to-day operations; proudly serving as Chairman of the Board. Not a day went by that he didn't ask "how's business?" Our Dad, as everyone knows, was always working a deal. In honor of his dynamic personality, and in keeping with his tradition of continuously promoting business, please visit our special offer at earlsbucks.com to celebrate his recent 95th birthday. He was a recognized and accomplished leader in the business community. Earl served as past president of the Latham-Colonie Division of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, co-founder and charter president of the Greater Colonie Chamber of Commerce, member of the Greater Loudonville Association, and past president of the Albany Executive Association (AXA). Earl met the love of his life, Josephine, on a blind date and married in 1949. Earl and Josephine would be celebrating their 70th anniversary on April 30. Together they built a home in Loudonville, where they lovingly raised their seven children. Earl was a lifelong golfer and spent much of his free time on the course. He enjoyed the game, competing in tournaments, and, in keeping with his nature, often conducting business on par. He was a member of Wolferts Roost Country Club and past president and former member of Troy Country Club. Earl was president of Eastern New York Golf Association, chairman of Junior Golf, founder and charter president of the Senior Inter-Club Golf Association, founder of the Eastern New York Junior Golf Association, served on the board of directors of the Two-by-Fore Association and a member of the ROBs. Earl enjoyed spending summers at the family home on Cape Cod. It was here he enjoyed fishing expeditions, evening beach parties, digging clams, and spending time with his family on the deck, overlooking the Provincetown Harbor. The adventure of driving over-sand routes to the beach was another of his favorites. He loved the outdoors and spent many days at his camp in the Adirondacks. Earl was an avid sportsman and hunter, serving for many years as the president of the Minerva Fish and Game Club. Earl and Jo shared boating adventures with their daughters, navigating the Hudson River and sailing the waters of New England. They enjoyed the peaceful waters and beautiful scenery with their cocktails on deck. He often spent winters in California, escaping the cold weather for the sunny coast of Pebble Beach. He served as a marshal for several years at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament and at the U.S Open Championship USGA. Earl and Jo were longtime parishioners at Our Lady of Assumption, where he served as an usher, and were both involved in numerous church functions. Earl is predeceased by his loving wife, Josephine. He was a devoted and very special Dad to Nadine (Robert Shadlock), Lisa (David Huntley), Brad (Christine Fish), Mary (Mark Raciti), Mark, Michael (Paula) and Cindy (Bill Snyder). Grandchildren, Danielle (Soufyan Khadir), Elissa (Will Andrews), Bradley, Rachel, Katharine, Justin, Matthew, Dane, Jared, Tatiana, Ava, Olivia, Myles and Olga. Great-grandchildren, Liam, Malcolm and Silas; and dear trusted friend, Captain Betsy Feiden. He is survived by his sister, Joan Murphy and predeceased by his brother, Donald. Earl's constant and faithful companion, Miss Lili, brightened every day. Her love and devotion to both of our parents was truly extraordinary; by their side right to the very end. We are truly grateful for the honor and privilege of being able to fulfill our parents' dreams and wishes at this time in their lives. This long and amazing journey we have been on, would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of some very special individuals. We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Michael Conley ANP, Ph.D. and Consuelo Morales RN. They listened and understood our parents' wishes and enabled us as a family to fulfill their desires, recognizing that a "one size fits all" approach to medical care is a disservice. They exemplify the concept of a healthcare professional that truly cares about their patient; unfortunately in our journey we have found that to be quite rare. A very special thank you to his son-in-law, David Huntley M.D. for his loving and attentive care 24/7. Earl shared a special friendship with Dave over the years and he was honored to be there for him both personally and professionally. When asked about his family, Earl often said "I have four daughters, three sons and a Dave." Jennifer DeJesus has been a part of our family for many years; her love and dedication to both Dad and Mom was remarkable. She made them feel special and the care she provided was exceptional. Jen was up for any adventure they suggested; everything from road trips to Cape Cod, or a last-minute craving for Ball Park Franks one trip Jen will never forget. Marcia Dowen, aka "Day Girl," brightened every day with her enthusiasm, humor and loving care. These special ladies were always there for us, his trusted caregivers, also known as "Earl's Girls." We are also very grateful for the kindness, care and support provided to our Dad by Theodore Hausler, D.O. and Robert Benton, M.D. Earl's funeral Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of the Assumption Memorial Fund, 498 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com Funeral Home Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home

97 Old Loudon Rd

Latham , NY 12110

(518) 273-4162 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close