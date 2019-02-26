|
Derby, Earl C. III CROPSEYVILLE Earl C. Derby III, of Foster Road, died on Saturday February 23, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Albany on November 2, 1952 and was the son of Earl C. Derby, Jr. (Doris) of Clifton Park and the late Beverly Stockwell Moore. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. Fleischman Derby whom he married on June 26, 1982. Earl retired from G.E./Momentive in Waterford after 42 years of service. In addition to his wife Barbara, Earl is the father of Tracey Knowlton, Dawn Giroux, John Derby, Megan (Steven) Kopp and Bret Derby; brother of David (Debbie) Derby and the late Kim Derby; also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street Troy, NY 12180 For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019