Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Derby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl C. Derby III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl C. Derby III Obituary
Derby, Earl C. III CROPSEYVILLE Earl C. Derby III, of Foster Road, died on Saturday February 23, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Albany on November 2, 1952 and was the son of Earl C. Derby, Jr. (Doris) of Clifton Park and the late Beverly Stockwell Moore. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. Fleischman Derby whom he married on June 26, 1982. Earl retired from G.E./Momentive in Waterford after 42 years of service. In addition to his wife Barbara, Earl is the father of Tracey Knowlton, Dawn Giroux, John Derby, Megan (Steven) Kopp and Bret Derby; brother of David (Debbie) Derby and the late Kim Derby; also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street Troy, NY 12180 For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
Download Now