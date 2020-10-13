Kehoe, Earl Crim HALFMOON Earl Crim Kehoe, 71 of Vosburgh Rd., died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, after battling Parkinson's Disease for several years. Earl was born in Troy on December 22, 1948, son of the late Joseph and Betty Kehoe. Earl spent his childhood living with his aunt Peggy and uncle Henry Hayes. He was a 1967 graduate of Shenendehowa High School and continued his education at SUNY Cobleskill where he received a degree in Dairy Production and Management. Earl joined the U.S. Air Force in 1970 and served four years until his honorable discharge in 1974, earning the rank of sergeant. Earl worked for the Stewart's Shops corporation for over 30 years. He worked in the manufacturing and distribution plant for most of those years. He embraced his knowledge in the dairy field and shared with many throughout the years as a Saratoga County 4-H leader. Earl cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren through the years. His family camping trips to Lake Eaton in the Adirondack State Park, were always the highlight of his summers. He also was a diehard NY Giants Fan and enjoyed watching the games every Sunday. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Barbara Stock Kehoe, whom he married on June 22, 1974; his devoted children, Heide (Scott) Mayo of Halfmoon, Kimberly Smith of Cobleskill, Tina (Saleem) Kehoe Cheeks of Albany and Todd (Charlene) Kehoe of Halfmoon; grandchildren, Jacob, Justin and Devin Mayo, Brandon, Alexandrea and Dawson Smith, Orion and Ezra Cheeks, and Grayson and Trent Kehoe. Sadly, Earl was predeceased by his grandsons' Dylan Mayo and Conor Bradshaw. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Due to current pandemic guidelines, wearing of masks and social distancing guidelines must be followed. A private funeral home service followed by military honors and burial at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held on Thursday. Memorial contributions in Earl's name can be made to the Saratoga County 4-H Teen Council, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.