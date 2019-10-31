Earl D. Hermans

Obituary
Hermans, Earl D. SCHENECTADY Earl D. Hermans, age 86 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on September 16, 1933, he was the son of the late Dale and Esther Hermans. He was predeceased by his son Mark Hermans; and his siblings, Dale Hermans and Mary Lou Finn. Earl worked as a sales representative for Paramount Pictures in Albany and retired from General Electric in Waterford. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going on picnics in Saratoga Park. He is survived by his wife Judy (Beigler) Hermans; daughter Kathleen Nolan, children, Debra, Douglas, and Glenn; sister Kathleen (Jeep) Dewey; sister-in-law Florence Hermans; and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Rd., Mechanicville. Burial will follow in the Hudson View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or to the ASPCA by going to www.aspca.org. To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2019
