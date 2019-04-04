Earl F. Fitzgerald

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl F. Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, Earl F. SELKIRK Earl F. Fitzgerald, 57, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019, at home. Survivors include his daughter, Natassia Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Jasmine Weidman; mother, Natalie Fitzgerald; brother, Edward Fitzgerald; sisters, Beatrice Stevens-Fitzgerald and Natalie Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by his father, Earl Fitzgerald; and stepson, Anthony Stay. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

logo
Funeral Home
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.