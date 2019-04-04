Fitzgerald, Earl F. SELKIRK Earl F. Fitzgerald, 57, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 1, 2019, at home. Survivors include his daughter, Natassia Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Jasmine Weidman; mother, Natalie Fitzgerald; brother, Edward Fitzgerald; sisters, Beatrice Stevens-Fitzgerald and Natalie Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by his father, Earl Fitzgerald; and stepson, Anthony Stay. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
