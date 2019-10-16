Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl M. Bucci. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bucci, Earl M. SCHENECTADY Earl M. Bucci, attorney of long standing, died October 10, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Schenectady on November 15, 1926, he was the son of the late Michael and Caroline (Vorse) Bucci. He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred. A graduate of Schenectady's Nott Terrace High School, he earned an A.B. in political science from Brown University in 1948 (member Beta Theta Pi fraternity) and a J.D. from New York University in 1954 (member Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity). An Eagle Scout, he served as scoutmaster of Troop 523 in Manhattan for three years before entering law school. He also worked for The New York Times during that same period - a job that commenced what became a lifelong fascination with civic and political discourse - and remained an avid daily reader of that newspaper throughout his life. Shortly after his admission to the New York State Bar in 1954, Mr. Bucci returned to Schenectady, where he would raise his family and establish a decades-long practice in estate law. The law was more than a career choice for him; it was his passion. He served as associate counsel to the president pro tempore of the New York Senate and routinely volunteered his talents to his profession as chairman of the committee of the administration and distribution of decedents' estates for the American Bar Association, as a member of the executive committee of the Trusts and Estates Section of the New York State Bar Association, as president of the Estate Planning Council of Eastern New York, and, by appointment of the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, on the Committee on Character and Fitness. He regularly contributed reports on estate planning and administration published in the Trusts and Estates Journal of the American Bar Association. In his private life, Mr. Bucci was committed to civic engagement, serving as president of the boards of Schenectady's Symphony Orchestra Association and its Senior Citizens Center, and as president of the Schenectady Torch International and the Brown University Club of northeastern New York. He was also a passionate rose grower and weekend hiker, and his lifelong love of nature and his native Adirondack Mountains prompted him to donate some 100 acres to The Nature Conservancy, a gift for which he was made an Honorary Life Member of that organization. He is survived by his daughter Gwendolyn of Manhattan; son Michael (Erika), and grandchildren, Alex, Laura, Zoe and Lucas of Larchmont, N.Y.; and daughter Catherine (Yiannis) and grandchildren, Giorgo and Isabel Orfanoudakis of Pelham, N.Y. His marriage to Jane Bucci Stewart, of Niskayuna, ended in divorce. The funeral will be at the convenience of the family in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

