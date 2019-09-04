Earl M. Theune

Obituary
Theune, Earl M. ALBANY Earl M. Theune, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Earl was the son of the late Adrian and Esther Theune. Earl was the devoted husband to Joyce Theune. They were married 72 years. Earl attended the University of Wisconsin and was drafted into the army, where he attended the ATSP Program at Clarkson College in Potsdam, and OK A&M in Okmulgee, Okla. He served overseas and is a veteran of World War II. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening and sports, especially the Cubs and Packers. He was a devout Christian and family man, attending Loudonville Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Earl was proprietor of Earl's Bake Shop on North Pearl Street in Albany, for many years. Earl is survived by his children, Joelle (John) Maczek, Lynn Theune, and Brad Theune; his granddaughter, Beth Maczek; and many loving relatives and friends. Earl was predeceased by his loving son, Martin Earl Theune; and his brother, Wayne Theune. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Wednesday, September 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Loudonville Presbyterian Church, 22 Old Niskayuna Rd., Loudonville at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 5. Interment will follow the service in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl's memory to Loudonville Presbyterian Church.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019
bullet World War II
