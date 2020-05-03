O'Bryan, Earl P. GUILDERLAND Earl P. O'Bryan, 87 of Guilderland, passed peacefully in the early morning of April 28, 2020. He was born in Albany, a son of the late Walter and Marion (Ecker) O'Bryan. Earl was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany. Earl began his career in law enforcement as an Albany police officer and later a uniformed New York State Trooper. He then became an investigator for the State Police, Troop G in Loudonville, retiring in 1978. During his retirement, Earl enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and his part-time job, driving the school bus for special-needs children for the Guilderland School District. He was a lifelong and devoted Boston Red Sox fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished the time spent with his family. Earl was predeceased by his wife, Joan in 2005; his son, Thomas; and his brother, Walter, a Purple Heart recipient. He is survived by his sons, Earl M. O'Bryan (Cindi) and Walter M. O'Bryan; his daughter, Colleen Bondi (Gerald); and a daughter-in-law, Asha O'Bryan; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who referred to him as "Great Pa"; and his sister, Delores Emmons. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guilderland Animal Shelter in Earl's memory.









