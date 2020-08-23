1/
Earl S. Humphreys
Humphreys, Earl S. WATERVLIET Earl S. Humphreys, 74, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Earl was born and educated in Herkimer, N.Y. the son of the late William and Mary (Matthewson) Humphreys. He moved to Schenectady in 1977 and had called the capital region home ever since. For the last decade, Earl lived in Watervliet where he was a member of Trinity Church. Earl was dishwasher for many years at Valley Steakhouse and Bruno's Pizzeria and a lifelong fan of Hank William Sr. He is survived by his brother Eugene Humphreys; his niece and caregiver Christina Palin and her children: Casi and Joey Palin; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: NellieCline, Charlotte Vaughn, William Humphreys, Calvin Humphreys, Edward Humphreys and Jewett Humphreys. Earl's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Trinity Church, 1336 First Ave., Watervliet. A calling hour will precede the service in the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
