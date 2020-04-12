Williman, Earl ALBANY Earl Williman, 87 of Albany, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a brief illness. A lifetime resident, Earl was born in Albany on January 31, 1933, a son of the late Earl and Margaret (Woods) Williman Sr. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army. Following his discharge from the military, Earl went to work as a meatcutter for Tobin Meatpacking in Albany. He later worked for SUNY Albany where he retired in 1995. Earl was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Pauline Karins and Virginia Dow; and his brother, Paul Williman. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Beardsley) Williman; a son, Keith (Pamela) Williman; a daughter, Cheryl Alexander; a grandson, Kyle (Kayla) Alexander; a granddaughter, Meghan Alexander; and a sister Diana Laque. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A private burial will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter of one's choosing in Earl's memory. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020