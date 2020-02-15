Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle P. Kelsey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Interment 2:00 PM North Chatham Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Kelsey, Earle P. Jr. NORTH CHATHAM Earle P. Kelsey, Jr., 90 of North Chatham, passed away after a short illness at the Teresian House on February 12, 2020. A native of Latham, Earle was the son of Earle P. Kelsey Sr. and Frances (Hanna) Kelsey. He received his MBA from Siena College. He retired as the director of finance from Catholic Charities, and then was appointed comptroller for the Town of North Chatham for ten years. He was a member and fire commissioner for the North Chatham Volunteer Fire Department as well as treasurer for the North Chatham Methodist Church for 20 years. Earle was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Bainbridge) Kelsey for 31 years; and his sisters, Betty (Arthur) Cox and Jane (William) Burke. Fortunately for him, he found his "partner" Doris Appel and spent the next 35 years traveling and mutually enjoying the game of golf. He is survived by his son Earle P. Kelsey III (Norine); and daughter Deborah Wimble (Brian). Grandfather to P. Christopher Kelsey (Erica), Mark R. Kelsey (Frank) and Ashley Wimble. Great-grandfather to Timothy and Hanna Kelsey. His extended family of Linda (Dennis) King, Dawn (Jeff) Eberhard, Jill Appel, Joy Shermerhorn and their children; and several nieces and nephews. Interment will be held Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m., in the North Chatham Cemetery, Route 32, North Chatham followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at the North Chatham Methodist Church, 4274 Route 203, North Chatham N.Y. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Methodist Farm, 12 Bon Acre Way, Averill Park, NY 12018 where Earle spent many happy summers or the North Chatham Fire Department, North Chatham, NY 12132. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.







