Harrison, Earnestine TROY Earnestine Harrison, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her loving husband, Reddick of 48 years right by her side. Earnestine was born on August 26, 1950, in Williamsburg County, South Carolina to the late Caesar and Martha Coe Major. She moved to Troy in the 1970s and primarily worked in the healthcare field. She was employed by Samaritan Hospital for 38 years and retired in 2015. Earnestine was predeceased by her parents, Caesar and Martha Coe Major; and seven siblings, Jacob Sr., Derry Sr., Herbert Lee, Caesar Jr., Handsome Sr., Ida Mae Johnson, and Geneva Major. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband, Reddick Jr.; two children, Tammy (Lewis) Parsons and Philip (Marcia) Harrison; five grandchildren, Elijah, Ziaire, Kahlysa, Anisa and Samad; siblings, James (Mary), and Jimmy Lee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sarah Mae, Moses (Jennifer) Harrison, Gloria Jean, and Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whose lives she has touched. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the 5th Avenue AME Zion Church in Troy for over 40 years, where she served as a deaconess and class leader. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, funeral services will be private.









