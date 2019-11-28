Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Dague. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Dague, Ed LOUDONVILLE Ed Dague passed away peacefully and calmly on November 24, 2019, following a long battle with a degenerative arthritic condition. Ever inquisitive and the consummate journalist, wherever he is now he is undoubtedly still listening, learning and questioning - his three favorite pastimes. For over forty-years the people of the Capital District graciously welcomed Ed into their homes every evening to share the day's events, triumphs, tragedies, and controversies. In his one of a kind baritone timbre he greeted all of us at six and eleven most days. He relished his time as a journalist in the area and never took for granted what he considered his responsibility to his viewers to report fairly, honestly and without bias or favor. He did not know prejudice, did not rush to judgment and gave everyone a chance to tell their story. He believed deeply in the mission and necessity of the free press to inform the people, he considered the media to be the critical fourth branch of our government and in his later years was saddened by the open hostility directed at the press. Ed was vociferously inquisitive. What made him a great journalist, also made him a good person - his near constant desire to learn and connect no matter the circumstance. Whether interviewing a governor, a celebrity, or just chatting with a stranger on the street he was always genuinely interested to learn something new. In the process, he made his subject feel comfortable and special. Born in Buffalo to a violent and physically abusive father, Ed did perhaps the most challenging thing possible - he broke the cycle of domestic abuse that he was raised under and became everything his father was not. He raised two children and six grandkids with all of the love, compassion and kindness that his father did not show him. He approached fatherhood like he did everything in his life - intellectually, honestly and openly. He was fond of Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Children," which shaped his ideology on parenthood and life. He did not impose his beliefs, or legislate his advice - he merely listened and supported, knowing that the true value was in getting to the answer on your own. Ed graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from R.P.I. in 1968, but would proudly quip that he actually got his degree from the R.P.I. college radio station WRPI, where he built the station with a cadre of R.P.I. pals, hosted many programs and proudly served as the play by play voice for the R.P.I. Engineer hockey team ("Let's Go Red!"). Despite Ed's prominence in the area, he remained an intensely private man. He did not take advantage or relish the trappings of his local renown. To the contrary, he was far more comfortable at home reading about quantum physics, studying Roman history, programming computers, playing chess, making







He believed deeply in the mission and necessity of the free press to inform the people, he considered the media to be the critical fourth branch of our government and in his later years was saddened by the open hostility directed at the press. Ed was vociferously inquisitive. What made him a great journalist, also made him a good person - his near constant desire to learn and connect no matter the circumstance. Whether interviewing a governor, a celebrity, or just chatting with a stranger on the street he was always genuinely interested to learn something new. In the process, he made his subject feel comfortable and special. Born in Buffalo to a violent and physically abusive father, Ed did perhaps the most challenging thing possible - he broke the cycle of domestic abuse that he was raised under and became everything his father was not. He raised two children and six grandkids with all of the love, compassion and kindness that his father did not show him. He approached fatherhood like he did everything in his life - intellectually, honestly and openly. He was fond of Kahlil Gibran's poem "On Children," which shaped his ideology on parenthood and life. He did not impose his beliefs, or legislate his advice - he merely listened and supported, knowing that the true value was in getting to the answer on your own. Ed graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from R.P.I. in 1968, but would proudly quip that he actually got his degree from the R.P.I. college radio station WRPI, where he built the station with a cadre of R.P.I. pals, hosted many programs and proudly served as the play by play voice for the R.P.I. Engineer hockey team ("Let's Go Red!"). Despite Ed's prominence in the area, he remained an intensely private man. He did not take advantage or relish the trappings of his local renown. To the contrary, he was far more comfortable at home reading about quantum physics, studying Roman history, programming computers, playing chess, making World War II model airplanes, enjoying a toke on his deck, or babying his beloved mini dachshunds. He would, however, gladly donate his time and reputation for the local charities that meant the most to him, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Special Olympics, St. Jude and Farano Center Telethons, Christmas in July for Veterans and at his alma mater R.P.I. - where he proudly served in any capacity needed. Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years Donna; his two children, Rebecca (Thomas), and C. Harris (Stephanie); his six grandchildren, Josh, Tucker, Henry, Charlie, Farrah, and Max; his brother Larry (Mary); sister Judy Dommermuth (Dom); and his spoiled mini dachshund Katie. He was predeceased by his three beloved wiener dogs, Heidi, Catherine Clifton and Nathan - who he is no doubt playing with right now. The Dague family would like to express our eternal gratitude to all of the kind, generous and loving people at Peregrine Colonie and Samaritan Hospital who cared for and loved Ed in his final days. There are unsung angels among us and they go by the names of Amy, Tara, Stacy, Chuck, Keisha, Lakaya, Kim, Alison, Lisa, Jennifer, and many, many more. Without these good people our families' journey would not have been possible, and Ed would not have known as much love and comfort in his final days. Finally, the family would like to extend our sincerest and deepest gratitude to everyone in the local community who allowed our father and husband to be a part of your lives and who have reached out to us in the past days. Ed was a Capital District original - he loved and appreciated his viewers and would have been overwhelmed by the showing of love, support and all of the kind words and stories everyone has offered. We are sorry you had to sign off, dad. Safe travels you thoughtful, compassionate, gentle man; we are all better for having had you in our lives. Ed's express wishes before he passed were that he not be memorialized in a service. While he would have appreciated all of the kind words, he would have much preferred for people to spend time with their loved ones, read something interesting, take their dog for an extra-long walk, contemplate a new idea, or fairly consider the other side's position, in his memory. In honor of his wishes, the family will not hold a service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cure Congenital Muscular Dystrophy Ed Dague memorial fund - a charity which he cared deeply about in support of his grandson Charlie. Online visit curecmd.org or mail to 19401 South Vermont Ave., Suite J-100, Torrance, CA, 90502. 