Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackson, Eddie ALBANY Eddie Jackson, 81 of Albany, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born in Bogalusa, La., to the late George Jackson, Jr and Julia A. Jackson. Predeceased by siblings, Lucille and Willis; and survived by his son Eddie Jackson (Gloria); brother Jerry Jackson; niece Betty Slone; and grandchildren, Layla, Isabella, Isaiah, Olivia, and Ethan. He grew up in New Orleans, La. and served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, before he settled in the capital region and retired from both G.E. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He served as president for the National Association of Education Buyers and Single and Black Organization for Social Alternatives (SABOSA); and served as Trustee Emeritus of the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church. Following retirement, he pursued his passion for photography. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. in Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 105 2nd Street, Albany, N.Y. Flowers or donations towards Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church's youth ministry are welcomed. Donations go towards scholarships for children in need for the annual summer enrichment program and may be made via the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church's website.











Jackson, Eddie ALBANY Eddie Jackson, 81 of Albany, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born in Bogalusa, La., to the late George Jackson, Jr and Julia A. Jackson. Predeceased by siblings, Lucille and Willis; and survived by his son Eddie Jackson (Gloria); brother Jerry Jackson; niece Betty Slone; and grandchildren, Layla, Isabella, Isaiah, Olivia, and Ethan. He grew up in New Orleans, La. and served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, before he settled in the capital region and retired from both G.E. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He served as president for the National Association of Education Buyers and Single and Black Organization for Social Alternatives (SABOSA); and served as Trustee Emeritus of the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church. Following retirement, he pursued his passion for photography. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. in Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 105 2nd Street, Albany, N.Y. Flowers or donations towards Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church's youth ministry are welcomed. Donations go towards scholarships for children in need for the annual summer enrichment program and may be made via the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church's website. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close