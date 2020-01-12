Jackson, Eddie ALBANY Eddie Jackson, 81 of Albany, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born in Bogalusa, La., to the late George Jackson, Jr and Julia A. Jackson. Predeceased by siblings, Lucille and Willis; and survived by his son Eddie Jackson (Gloria); brother Jerry Jackson; niece Betty Slone; and grandchildren, Layla, Isabella, Isaiah, Olivia, and Ethan. He grew up in New Orleans, La. and served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, before he settled in the capital region and retired from both G.E. and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). He served as president for the National Association of Education Buyers and Single and Black Organization for Social Alternatives (SABOSA); and served as Trustee Emeritus of the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church. Following retirement, he pursued his passion for photography. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. in Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 105 2nd Street, Albany, N.Y. Flowers or donations towards Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church's youth ministry are welcomed. Donations go towards scholarships for children in need for the annual summer enrichment program and may be made via the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church's website.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020