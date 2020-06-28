Richardson, Eddie Lee ALBANY Eddie Lee Richardson, 23 of Albany, passed away suddenly June 25, 2020. Eddie was sweet and kind, and very family oriented. He enjoyed life, loved music and was the life of a party. Eddie is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Juanita and Stoney Richardson; grandmother, Shirley Johnson; Aunt Elaine Kirkley and Uncle Elvis Richardson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, parents Octavia Hall and Keion Kirkley Sr., Lynne Williams and Eddie Lee Richardson Sr.; fiancee, Maquaria Butler; sisters, Ashley Johnson, Nafisah Nurse, Chantel Epps, Alaina Richardson, Shannon Burnett, Measha, Nichelle, Nishaea and Naki Richardson; brothers, Keion Kirkley Jr., Naveion Kirkley, Kejuan Latney, Eusaveion Kirkley, Rayshawn McGee, Johnny Johnson; Grandmother Wanda Waiter; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2 from 3 - 5 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m. at NewComer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.