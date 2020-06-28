Eddie Lee Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richardson, Eddie Lee ALBANY Eddie Lee Richardson, 23 of Albany, passed away suddenly June 25, 2020. Eddie was sweet and kind, and very family oriented. He enjoyed life, loved music and was the life of a party. Eddie is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Juanita and Stoney Richardson; grandmother, Shirley Johnson; Aunt Elaine Kirkley and Uncle Elvis Richardson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, parents Octavia Hall and Keion Kirkley Sr., Lynne Williams and Eddie Lee Richardson Sr.; fiancee, Maquaria Butler; sisters, Ashley Johnson, Nafisah Nurse, Chantel Epps, Alaina Richardson, Shannon Burnett, Measha, Nichelle, Nishaea and Naki Richardson; brothers, Keion Kirkley Jr., Naveion Kirkley, Kejuan Latney, Eusaveion Kirkley, Rayshawn McGee, Johnny Johnson; Grandmother Wanda Waiter; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2 from 3 - 5 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m. at NewComer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved