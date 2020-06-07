Terry, Edgar A. AVERILL PARK Edgar A. Terry, 93 of Averill Park, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home on Burden Lake with his children by his side. Edgar was born on December 6, 1926, in Queens, the son of Floyd and Mary Rose (Breitkopf) Terry. He served proudly in the Navy during World War II. Edgar was the Owner of Terry's Shell Station in East Greenbush for over 38 years and drove a bus for BOCES until retiring. Edgar was an avid hunter and snowmobile enthusiast riding until he was 90. He is in the Hall of Fame at Lebanon Valley Speedway and charter member of the NESCO. Edgar was a member of the Nassau Sportsman Club, the American Legion and the Elks Club. Survivors include his daughters Aleta (Allen) Schweigert, Cathy (Joseph) Reppenhagen, and Gail (Jim) Hall; sons Edgar (Sherry) Terry Jr. and Jeffrey (Cheryl Swenson) Terry; grandchildren: Steven Taylor, Paul (Angel) Schweigert, Jonathan Taylor, Jetta (John) Hall, Kendra (Joey) Thiele, and Edgar Terry III; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; the entire amazing Clinton Bonner Sr. family; and longtime friends, Richard Kingston and Yvon Bourret. He was predeceased by his loving wife Beverly Jeane (Bonner); sister Annette Simpson; and brother Charles David Terry. While still maintaining social distancing guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours from 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Blooming Grove Cemetery in North Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edgar's name to NESCO (Northeast Stock Car Old Timers), 4 Cherry Vale, East Greenbush, NY, 12061.