Daley, Edgar W. WATERFORD Edgar W. Daley, 88, of Hillview Avenue, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence. Born in Albany he was the son of the late John and Valaria Danielzyck Daley. He was a 1949 graduate of Watervliet High School and attended R.I.T. for two years. He had moved to Waterford in 1962. Edgar was employed by the U.S. Arsenal in Watervliet for 35 years and retired as an engineering technician. He had graduated from the arsenal's Machinist Apprentice Program Class 33 in 1958. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 3rd Armored Division from 1952-1954. He was a member of the Sportsmen's Club of Clifton Park. Edgar was predeceased by his wife Shirley Bak Daley. He was the father of Kathleen M. Scheltinga (Dolf Scheltinga) of Seattle, Wash., Janet M. Daley of Waterford, Linda M. Daley of Halfmoon and the late William J. Daley. He was the brother of Eileen Talbot of Ballston Spa and the late Larry Daley; and the proud grandfather of Ashley L. Daley (Clint Miller), Jarryd J. Kelsey and Erik Scheltinga. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment with military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019