Weidman, Edgar W. OLD FORGE Edgar W. Weidman, 75, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica, with his wife Janet and daughter Jennifer by his side. Ed was born in Albany on October 15, 1944, to the late John J. and Mary (Dennin) Weidman Sr., and raised in Menands. Together with his wife of over 51 years, they raised their family in Westerlo before making their home in Old Forge, N.Y. Ed learned to work very hard as young man, and carried this work ethic with him throughout his life. He worked at Albany Medical Center for over 30 years, and he proudly owned and operated his own business, Acute Dialysis Equipment Inc. He served as a member of the Menands Fire Company and Riverside Ambulance, as well as the Westerlo Fire and Rescue. Ed enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and camping, especially at Alger Island. He had a lifelong love for the Adirondacks. He enjoyed being surrounded by loving friends and family. His grandchildren were the source of his greatest pride and joy, always cherishing time spent playing games, supporting their passions for the arts and sports, or simply being together. He is survived by his wife, Janet C. (Euler) Weidman, to whom he was married on November 16, 1968, in St. James Church in Albany; daughter Jennifer (Jonathan) Ziobro of Manlius and their children, Nicholas, Alexis, Christopher and Rebecca; son Eric Weidman (Jessica) and their daughter Cora. Ed was a devoted brother of the late John J. Weidman whose wife Barbara of Menands survives, Mary (late George) Johnson of Guilderland, Roseanne (late Robert) Antoniak of Menands, and the late Daniel J. Weidman whose wife Mary of Guilderland survives; dear son-in-law of the late Howard and Madeline (Reisner) Euler of Albany; brother-in-law of the late Robert Euler whose wife Judy of Clarksville survives and Richard (Sandra) Euler of Pelham, Ala. Ed is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and cherished lifelong friends. He was the strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt off his back to a neighbor in need. In keeping with Edgar's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it. Services to honor Ed's memory will be held at the convenience of the family. For those who wish to honor Ed's memory in a special way, contributions may be made to the ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205 or the Derek Murphy Fund, 4 South Colonial Heights, Troy, NY, 12180





