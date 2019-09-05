Drislane, Edith PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. Edith Drislane died on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Anna Murray Drislane. She was a graduate of Miss Quinn's School, Kenwood Academy in Albany, Manhattanville College, and the New York University Graduate School of Business Administration in New York City. After graduation from college she was employed by the C.I.A. in Washington, D.C. and in Munich, Germany. Upon her return to the United States, she resided in New York City for many years where she worked at Fortune Magazine and later at the investment banking firm of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Following her years in New York, she moved to Vermont, residing in Pawlet and later Dorset where she was self-employed. During her time in Vermont she served on the Board of the Dorset Village Public Library and the Dorset Theater Festival. After her retirement in 2002, she returned to Albany. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and a volunteer at Sacred Heart Church Outreach and the Center City Parish Social Ministry. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Anne Drislane, Mary Shannon and Katherine Larson; and seven brothers, William, James, John, Francis, Thomas, David and Edward Drislane. Relatives and friends are invited to Edith's funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill in downtown Albany. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. There will be no calling hours. To leave a message for the family, obtain direction or view other helpful services visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019