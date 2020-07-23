Frisbee, Edith Eva "Mimi" EAST GREENBUSH Edith Eva "Mimi" Frisbee, 88, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her longtime home in East Greenbush on July 21, 2020. Edith is survived by her husband, Leland Frisbee; her daughter, Karen (Harold) Strom; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Austin) Wofford and Christopher (Jenni) Strom; and her siblings, Peter Radszuwill and Brigitte Scholz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles (Rosemary) Frisbee, Annamay Aurilio, Claire Burns, Phyllis Frisbee and the late Raymond Frisbee. She was also predeceased by her mother, Emma Radszuwill; and her siblings, Gunter Radszuwill, Helga Rottmann, and Christel Schurg. She was born in Germany (East Prussia) on May 18, 1932. Edith met her future husband, Leland, the summer of 1955 while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. They quickly fell in love and got married on August 3, 1956, in Stuttgart, Germany. That same year, Edith and Leland left Germany to start their family in the United States. Over her lifetime she became the loving and caring matriarch of her family. It was well known that her family was the greatest joy of her life. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all that knew her. A special thank you goes to home health aide, Clara Peters, who also became a good friend to Edith and her family. Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in loving memory of Edith Frisbee.