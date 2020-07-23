1/1
Edith Eva "Mimi" Frisbee
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Frisbee, Edith Eva "Mimi" EAST GREENBUSH Edith Eva "Mimi" Frisbee, 88, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her longtime home in East Greenbush on July 21, 2020. Edith is survived by her husband, Leland Frisbee; her daughter, Karen (Harold) Strom; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Austin) Wofford and Christopher (Jenni) Strom; and her siblings, Peter Radszuwill and Brigitte Scholz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles (Rosemary) Frisbee, Annamay Aurilio, Claire Burns, Phyllis Frisbee and the late Raymond Frisbee. She was also predeceased by her mother, Emma Radszuwill; and her siblings, Gunter Radszuwill, Helga Rottmann, and Christel Schurg. She was born in Germany (East Prussia) on May 18, 1932. Edith met her future husband, Leland, the summer of 1955 while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. They quickly fell in love and got married on August 3, 1956, in Stuttgart, Germany. That same year, Edith and Leland left Germany to start their family in the United States. Over her lifetime she became the loving and caring matriarch of her family. It was well known that her family was the greatest joy of her life. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all that knew her. A special thank you goes to home health aide, Clara Peters, who also became a good friend to Edith and her family. Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in loving memory of Edith Frisbee.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Rose and I want to pass on our condolences to you Lee and the family. Sorry.
Walter Frisbee
Family
July 23, 2020
My family had the pleasure of living next to Edith and Le for a couple years. Edith treated us to the biggest tomatoes I've ever seen. Halloween was always a treat and she made sure to treat my Helen extra. She was a special lady and she will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to Leland and her family during this difficult time.
MaryBeth Ketzer
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Edith was very special to me, a wonderful friend. She was a symbol of love to everyone she met when we would go out each week. It was an honor and privilege to be her caregiver. She loved her family with her whole heart.
Clara Peters
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the frisbee family
Sorry to hear about Edith. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of you.
Donna and manny ned
July 23, 2020
Karen and Family,

I am sad to hear of your mom's passing. May she rest in peace and God Bless you all.
Helene Mayone-Reed
Friend
July 23, 2020
Karen and family-you are all in my thoughts-may your wonderful memories of so many years of love bring you comfort.
dori babcock
Friend
