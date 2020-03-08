Hogan, Edith COHOES Edith Hogan, 92, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Cohoes on October 19, 1927, she was daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Izzo Cappabianca. Edith had worked for New York State Department of Tax and Finance for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Hogan; her sisters Cecilia, Anna and Josephine; and brother, Nicholas Cappabianca. Survived by her devoted daughters, Christine (Richard) Santspree and Mary Northburg; her sister, Mary (Rocci) Grimaldi; her grandchildren, Kimberly, Richard (Faith) and Thomas (Ingrid) Santspree, Caylyn and Alyssa Northburg. She was great-grandmother of Kyle Catanzarita, Kayeleigh, Violet and Brayden Santspree. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from Holy Trinity Church Cohoes. Interment will be in Memory's Garden, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Marra Funeral Home Monday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020