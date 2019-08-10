Germano, Edith J. GLENMONT Edith J. (Bruno) Germano, 89, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. Born and educated in Coeymans, she was the daughter of the late Domonick and Rose (Scavia) Bruno. Edith was a bookkeeper, first for White Motor Company and later for her husband's business, Germano Auto Service, both in Albany. Edith and Tony also owned and operated the Starlight Restaurant, in various locations throughout Albany. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena. She is survived by her loving husband Anthony L. Germano whom she married on June 29, 1947; her son Anthony C. (Janelle D. Richardson) Germano; and sisters-in-law Vennera (late Louis) Genovese and Nancy (late Anthony) Bruno. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rose (Arthur) Wolfe and Anna (Carmen) Libertucci; and brothers, Anthony Bruno and Burt Bruno. Edith's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family in the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019