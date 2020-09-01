Benjamin, Edith M. UTICA Edith M. Benjamin, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Utica, Edith was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Collea. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Neil Benjamin. Edie graduated from Siena College with a bachelor's degree in marketing, after being educated in the catholic school system in Utica. Deciding to stay in the Capital District after graduation, Edie's career included stints at General Electric Co., Empire Blue Cross and the New York State Department of Health. Above her long career, Edie was a loving and devoted wife, and mother to her sons. She never missed her kids' sporting events, and frequently visited them at college and was there for each and every milestone. As busy as she was, she still always encouraged her husband to go enjoy a day at the track in Saratoga, and was instrumental in his career, often having late dinners with Neil. Her imprint on their lives was felt far and wide by anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Prior to her recent relocation to Scotia, she was a 30-year communicant of St. Clare's church. She loved her circle of friends, and enjoyed frequent shopping getaways with them to the outlets in Lee and Foxwoods, and to Chico's for her always evolving apparel. More recently, her favorite activity was stopping at the casino for a bit to break up her day. Edie took special care of everyone she loved and was close to, and always put her family and friends above all else. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Neil Jr. and Scott. She is also survived by her sister, Roseanne McCabe; nephews, John and David Esford; niece Laura McCabe; sister-in-law, Ann Benjamin; and brother-in-law, Paul Benjamin. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Procession will follow the calling hours to St. Clare's Church for a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow Mass in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to the City Mission in Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com