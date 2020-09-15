Sorel, Edith Maude ALBANY Our angel, Edith Maude Sorel of Albany has gone to heaven. She passed away peacefully at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center on September 12, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Granville, N.Y. in 1931 to William and Grace Bogart and graduated from Granville High School in 1949. She moved to Albany to attend Austin Beauty School and soon thereafter married Amos, her husband of 65 years, in 1950. They raised eight children. She enriched her life by successfully completing school to become an LPN and went into private practice in 1984. Truly caring for others was her purpose in life. Edith was a kind soul who found the beauty in everyone she met. She loved to read and enjoyed singing in the choir at her beloved Blessed Sacrament Church. She was a devoted mom and took special care to stay connected to her family in Granville. She cherished each of her 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Amos; and her sons, Amos "Abe" (Rose) and Ronald "RJ" (Ginny). Edith is survived by her sons, William Sorel (Linda) and David Sorel (Donna); daughters, Julie Lebarron (Jay), Cecile Lanahan (John), Michele Warrick (Paul), and Christina Hoegemann (Kurt). Services will be private at this time, with a burial to take place in Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery at a later date, information will be provided. In lieu of other gestures, please consider a donation in Edith's name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany NY, 12206. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
