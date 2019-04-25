Smith, Edith VOORHEESVILLE Edith Smith, 74 of Voorheesville, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Edith was a graduate of Voorheesville High School. She had a passion for helping people and volunteered for many years on the Voorheesville Area Ambulance. She also worked for the Eddy caring for those with Alzheimer's disease. She loved the outdoors, gardening, camping and birding. Edith was predeceased by her parents, James A. Smith Sr. and Minnie Gaul; and a brother James A. Smith Jr. She is survived by her children, Shari (William) Edwards, James (Deborah) Helfer, and Laura Helfer; her grandchildren, Christopher Preville and Meghan Helfer; a brother Lawrence (Lillian) Smith; many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. The family wishes to thank the Community Hospice and The Hospice Inn for their loving care and support. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019