Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Memorial service 4:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 21 Hackett Blvd. Albany , NY

Mason, Edith Suzanne "Suzi" LATHAM Edith Suzanne Mason "Suzi," 97, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in France, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Denise Vanoye. Suzi was predeceased by her spouses Louis Kocher, Frank Brown, William Jellison and James Mason. Following World War II, Suzi met and married an American G.I., Frank Brown, and came to the United States to start a new chapter in her life. Even though she held a college degree from France, she only spoke a little bit of English when she arrived. She took her first job as an assistant cook in a local bank, and slowly worked her way up to and eventually retired as an officer and branch manager of National Savings Bank, which is now a part of Key Bank. Suzi was an avid golfer, a game she learned to play in her fifties and played until her mid eighties. Another love of Suzi's was playing cards, especially bridge. Suzi spent many winters in Hawaii, with her husband Bill Jellison, which she grew to love. While there, they spent long days on the beach of Waikiki and evenings with friends, going to dinner and dancing. Above all, Suzi adored her family. She loved spending time with them, whether it was a casual dinner, a large celebration, or just playing with her great-granddaughters who brought her so much joy. Suzi is survived by her daughters, Denise Mason (Kurt), Mary Ellen Angress (Peter) and Jomi Smith . She was the loving "Grandmaman" of Danielle Adams and Rachel Geracitano (Michael); and the loving great-grandmaman of Gisele and Elise Geracitano. Suzi is also survived by her older sister Christianne Quentin, who still resides in France. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 4 p.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Hackett Blvd., Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Suzi's name. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019

