Sherry, Edmond A. SPRING HILL, Fla. Edmond A. Sherry, 87 of Delmar and Spring Hill, Fla., passed away on August 25, 2020, in Spring Hill, Fla. Ed was born in Albany and was the son of the late Edmond F. Sherry and Myrtle Anderson Geyer. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Carl Geyer; son, David E. Sherry; sister, Marilyn McIntyre; and granddaughter, Chloe Sherry. Ed, aka Buddy, graduated from Hudson High School and Albany Buisness College. He loved the military and retired as a CW4 officer, having served over 40 years of combined active and National Guard duty. His last active duty was Operation Desert Storm in which he earned a letter of commendation for his handling of Fort Dix's logistical support operations. He was a member of the Wellington At Seven Hills Veterans Club in Spring Hill, Fla. Ed had a charismatic personality which served him well as a Montgomery Wards store manager, AMF bowling alley salesman, and Gabry's Marine Boating Safety Instructor. In the 1960s, Ed found his dream job with the N.Y.S. Commission for the Blind and Visually Handicapped. As the director of vending programs for the Blind, he spent many years traveling the state helping the visually impaired become successful, independent business operators. He retired from the State Department of Social Services in 1988 after holding several other management positions. He chaired many department picnics and Christmas parties and enjoyed playing the role of Santa. In retirement, Ed became a snowbird and in addition to living in Delmar, owned homes in Lake Placid, Fla. and Plant City, Fla., before settling in Spring Hill, Fla. Ed loved and owned many classic cars. He also enjoyed golf, playing any kind of card game, and going to the casino. Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Kathleen (Walters) Sherry; three daughters, Diane Sherry of Fort Collins, Colo., Leigh Sherry of Largo, Fla., and Lauren Sherry of San Rafael, Calif.; grandchildren, Moriah, Rhianon, Claudia, Devira, and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Jacob. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.