I am very sorry for your loss. I only knew Ed for a couple of years when we worked at 40 N. Pearl Street on the same floor back in 1986. He was such a wonderful person. Great personality and always looking out for others. He enjoyed life and having a good time. I am sure God has a special place for him in heaven and he is being rewarded for all the good things he did while here on earth. He will be missed by everyone who was fortunate to have known him. My prayers are with Ed and his family during this sad time. May he rest in peace and enjoy eternal life.

Joe Duva

Coworker