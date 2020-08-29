1/1
Edmond A. Sherry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry, Edmond A. SPRING HILL, Fla. Edmond A. Sherry, 87 of Delmar and Spring Hill, Fla., passed away on August 25, 2020, in Spring Hill, Fla. Ed was born in Albany and was the son of the late Edmond F. Sherry and Myrtle Anderson Geyer. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Carl Geyer; son, David E. Sherry; sister, Marilyn McIntyre; and granddaughter, Chloe Sherry. Ed, aka Buddy, graduated from Hudson High School and Albany Buisness College. He loved the military and retired as a CW4 officer, having served over 40 years of combined active and National Guard duty. His last active duty was Operation Desert Storm in which he earned a letter of commendation for his handling of Fort Dix's logistical support operations. He was a member of the Wellington At Seven Hills Veterans Club in Spring Hill, Fla. Ed had a charismatic personality which served him well as a Montgomery Wards store manager, AMF bowling alley salesman, and Gabry's Marine Boating Safety Instructor. In the 1960s, Ed found his dream job with the N.Y.S. Commission for the Blind and Visually Handicapped. As the director of vending programs for the Blind, he spent many years traveling the state helping the visually impaired become successful, independent business operators. He retired from the State Department of Social Services in 1988 after holding several other management positions. He chaired many department picnics and Christmas parties and enjoyed playing the role of Santa. In retirement, Ed became a snowbird and in addition to living in Delmar, owned homes in Lake Placid, Fla. and Plant City, Fla., before settling in Spring Hill, Fla. Ed loved and owned many classic cars. He also enjoyed golf, playing any kind of card game, and going to the casino. Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Kathleen (Walters) Sherry; three daughters, Diane Sherry of Fort Collins, Colo., Leigh Sherry of Largo, Fla., and Lauren Sherry of San Rafael, Calif.; grandchildren, Moriah, Rhianon, Claudia, Devira, and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Jacob. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
4095 Mariner Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 686-6649
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 29, 2020
I remember “Santa” Sherry
Mikki Ward-Harper
Coworker
August 29, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I only knew Ed for a couple of years when we worked at 40 N. Pearl Street on the same floor back in 1986. He was such a wonderful person. Great personality and always looking out for others. He enjoyed life and having a good time. I am sure God has a special place for him in heaven and he is being rewarded for all the good things he did while here on earth. He will be missed by everyone who was fortunate to have known him. My prayers are with Ed and his family during this sad time. May he rest in peace and enjoy eternal life.
Joe Duva
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Kathy, we are so sorry that Ed passed away. Paul and I will always remember his smile and great sense of humor. Our condolences to you and your family for your loss.

Paul and Shari Niedbalec
Paul and Shari Niedbalec
Coworker
August 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sending prayers and big hugs
Michelle Bruce
Friend
August 29, 2020
Kathy - I just read that Ed has gone to the hereafter. I'm so sorry for your and your family's loss. I'll never forget when and how I met him in Chatham in 1973. Thanks to you introducing me to Ed and his generosity towards me, I was able to begin a long career in NYS government. Ed and you are in my thoughts and prayers. Kathleen, you have my Best Wishes, Mike Franks
Mike Franks
Friend
August 29, 2020
Kathy, So sorry to hear of Ed’s passing. He was a great guy and I fondly remember our years at DSS. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. May the many find memories of Ed sustain you during this difficult time.
Marty Conroy
Marty Conroy
Friend
August 29, 2020
Ed was a great guy, always a gentleman and fun to be with. My sincere condolences to Kathy and his family. I hope you are comforted by your many wonderful memories of Ed.
Stephen Jackson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved