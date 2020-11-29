1/1
Edmond Brown Ph.D.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Edmond Ph.D. BRUNSWICK Edmond Brown, Ph.D., 96, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence. Ed was born in Brooklyn on July 22, 1924. He was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Rose Brown; his brother Alvin; and his nephew Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Judith Loveys Brown; his daughters, Adrienne Casler, Margaret Martell, and Gail Brown; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Simone and Jane; as well as stepson, Todd Westhuis (Mary); stepdaughter, Elizabeth Westhuis; and grandchildren, Madeline, Justin and Angela. After graduating from Boys High School in Brooklyn and attending The City College of New York, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to 1946. He took part in operations in the Philippines and South Korea while in a Combat Engineering Battalion in the 43d Infantry Division, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He resumed his education at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign where he received a B.S. in engineering physics. In 1954 he earned his Ph.D. in theoretical physics from Cornell University. For the next 40 years he taught physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy before he retired emeritus. He also enjoyed a sabbatical year at Linkoping University in Sweden. His major contributions to his professional field concerned the effects of magnetic fields on electronic behavior. He was a Fellow in the American Physical Society, had 54 publications, and took pride in graduating 24 Ph.D. students from his program. The summer he turned 65, Ed became Adirondack 46er #2830 and married Judy. After he retired from R.P.I. in 1994, he had more time for wood-turning, cross-country skiing, photography, travel, and gardening. His passion for physics never waned and in 2016 he published "Newton, Maxwell, Einstein: What Were They Thinking?" A memorial service will be held in the Brunswick Church on White Church Lane at a later date when we can gather safely. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences. Ed was a wonderful colleague. He was a model for me as I started my career as a professor. We discussed many things from group theory to snow shoes when he let me share his office part time.
Peter Persans
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved