Brown, Edmond Ph.D. BRUNSWICK Edmond Brown, Ph.D., 96, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence. Ed was born in Brooklyn on July 22, 1924. He was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Rose Brown; his brother Alvin; and his nephew Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Judith Loveys Brown; his daughters, Adrienne Casler, Margaret Martell, and Gail Brown; granddaughters, Elizabeth, Simone and Jane; as well as stepson, Todd Westhuis (Mary); stepdaughter, Elizabeth Westhuis; and grandchildren, Madeline, Justin and Angela. After graduating from Boys High School in Brooklyn and attending The City College of New York, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to 1946. He took part in operations in the Philippines and South Korea while in a Combat Engineering Battalion in the 43d Infantry Division, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He resumed his education at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign where he received a B.S. in engineering physics. In 1954 he earned his Ph.D. in theoretical physics from Cornell University. For the next 40 years he taught physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy before he retired emeritus. He also enjoyed a sabbatical year at Linkoping University in Sweden. His major contributions to his professional field concerned the effects of magnetic fields on electronic behavior. He was a Fellow in the American Physical Society, had 54 publications, and took pride in graduating 24 Ph.D. students from his program. The summer he turned 65, Ed became Adirondack 46er #2830 and married Judy. After he retired from R.P.I. in 1994, he had more time for wood-turning, cross-country skiing, photography, travel, and gardening. His passion for physics never waned and in 2016 he published "Newton, Maxwell, Einstein: What Were They Thinking?" A memorial service will be held in the Brunswick Church on White Church Lane at a later date when we can gather safely. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
