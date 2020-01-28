Moore, Edmund A. Jr. "Boomer" ESPERANCE Edmund A. Moore Jr. "Boomer", 30, passed away unexpectedly on January 21. 2020. Edmund was born in Albany on February 24, 1989. The son of Edmund A. Moore Sr. and stepson of Stacey M. Moore of Esperance, N.Y. Mother, Lisa M. Fink of Albany; also survived by his two sons, Damieon G. Moore and Abel A. Moore. Brother to Brittany Doran (Kevin Doran), Krista Moore (Joe Savage) Joe Moore (Katlin DerBoghossin), Cara A. (Brady) Moore (Dylan Loux) Autum Moore, Bethany (Bennie) Moore, Ashley Mattice (John Weygant), Josh Fleming (Iris Catherine), Jordan Zamenick. Also survived by four nieces and three nephews (the late Adien Yusuf). Edmund is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nephew of the late Ruth (Scheffelmaer) Moore, David Fink, Sr. and Gene Fink, Jr. Grandson of Lenora M. Moore and the late Ronald H. Moore, and the late Eugene Fink (Sharon Fink) and the late Carol M. Fink. Friends may call at the funeral home, Saturday, February 1, from 3-7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020