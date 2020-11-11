Beehm, Edmund Jr. SCHENECTADY Edmund Beehm Jr. passed away on November 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 17, 1969, the son of the Edmund Beehm Sr. and Shirley Beehm. Ed was predeceased by his father, Edmund Beehm Sr. Ed was lifelong resident of the area. He worked for J. Luke Construction. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Heather; his children, Tadasa Langlois, and Kyle Beehm; his grandchildren, Ava Langlois, and Maason Beehm; his mother, Shirley; his brother, Kenneth Beehm; sister, Tammy Taft; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 13, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Funeral services will be private. Occupancy will be based upon the most current N.Y.S. guidelines, social distancing practices must be strictly followed. Masks are required at all times while in our building. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com