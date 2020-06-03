Altone, Edna Daumit BALLSTON SPA Edna Daumit Altone passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge Rehabilitation and Residential Healthcare Center in Clifton Park. Edna was born in Smithton, Pa. on June 22, 1917, the daughter of Alexander and Haseba Daumit, and was raised and educated in Monessen, Pa. She married Albert Altone in 1942 in Pittsburgh. After her husband's military service, during World War II, the couple settled in Ballston Spa. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Thomas Obade, Mary Obade, Ida Nader, Paul Daumit, Sadie Saffy, Lewis Daumit, Fannie Joseph and Edmund Daumit. She leaves her son, Edmund Russell Altone (Susan Kukuk) of Delmar; her daughter Adrienne Altone Cetner (John R.) of Ballston Spa; grandchildren, Sarah Altone and Kaitlin Altone; step-grandchildren, Krissa Cetner (Alex Salazar) and John M. Cetner (Michelle Graziosi); and step-great-grandson Myles Salazar. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. Prior to her marriage, she was employed by the Monessen, Pa. School District. Later she worked in the development department of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs. In 1967, she obtained a summer job with the newly established Saratoga Performing Arts Center. At the end of that summer season, she was offered and accepted a permanent position in the center's development office. She was with SPAC until her retirement in 1994. For the last 20 of those years, she served as the director of development. Edna Altone's lifelong interests included documenting family history, poetry, literature, ballet, classical music, opera and the arts. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Schuyler Ridge Rehabilitation and Residential Healthcare Center in Clifton Park for the compassionate care they provided during Edna's final years. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. At the request of the family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edna Altone's name may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 15 West High St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020 (attention: Building Fund) or Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 (attention: Endowment Fund). Arrangements are under the direction of Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Online remembrances may be made at armerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.