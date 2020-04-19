Kelley, Edna F. CLIFTON PARK Edna F. Kelley, age 90 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born on June 1, 1929, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of the late Edmundo and Nereida Freyesleben. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eny, Nyce, and Dina Freyesleben. Edna was raised in Brazil until coming to the United States in 1953. She spent her life in the Washington, D.C. area, raising her family. She was an excellent seamstress and an avid gardener. Above all, she loved spending time with her four grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John F. (Jacki) Kelley III, and Christina (Brian) Bateman; her sister Neyde Freyesleben; and her grandchildren, Taylor, Alexandra, Derek, and Ashley. All services will be private. Please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020