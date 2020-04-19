Edna F. Kelley (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna F. Kelley.
Service Information
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
12065
(518)-371-5334
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kelley, Edna F. CLIFTON PARK Edna F. Kelley, age 90 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born on June 1, 1929, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of the late Edmundo and Nereida Freyesleben. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eny, Nyce, and Dina Freyesleben. Edna was raised in Brazil until coming to the United States in 1953. She spent her life in the Washington, D.C. area, raising her family. She was an excellent seamstress and an avid gardener. Above all, she loved spending time with her four grandchildren. She is survived by her children, John F. (Jacki) Kelley III, and Christina (Brian) Bateman; her sister Neyde Freyesleben; and her grandchildren, Taylor, Alexandra, Derek, and Ashley. All services will be private. Please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com to express condolences.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.