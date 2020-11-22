Kniffen, Edna RAVENA Edna Kniffen, 96, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Edna was a member of DAR, TOPS, NESCOT, Ravena Coeymans Historical Society, NAPUS, Red Hat Society and the Grace United Methodist Church. Edna was the first female letter carrier in New York state to walk a mail route carrying her mail bag. Edna is survived by her children, Paul R. (Jeanette) Falkner Jr. and Judith A. (James) Jeune; grandchildren, Bonnie (Douglas) Keyer, Scott Goyer, Thomas (Melissa) Jeune, and Michael (Jessica) Jeune; and great-grandchildren, Dylan (Nicole) Keyer, Brittany Keyer, Brianna Keyer, Keara Duncan, Hannah Duncan, Logan Jeune, Julianna Jeune, Adam Jeune, and Abigail Jeune. Edna was predeceased by her husbands, Paul R. Falkner Sr. and Donald O. Kniffen; daughter Claudette L. Taylor; and granddaughter Kristi Jeune Duncan. Edna's family would like to give special thanks and gratitude to her caregivers, who took such loving care of her Debbie, Amy, Isabella, Sue, Lisa, and Louise. All services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held next summer near her birthday. Donations in Edna's name may be made to the Ravena Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 144, Ravena, NY, 12143 or the Ravena Historical Society, P.O. Box 324, Ravena, NY, 12143.