Hamilton, Edna L. COLONIE Edna L. Hamilton, 92 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Houston, Miss. on April 8, 1927, Edna was the youngest of 12 children of the marital union of the late William Raleigh Smith and Cherry Bell (Davidson) Smith. She was the devoted wife to the late Reverend Ernest W. Hamilton. They were married 54 years until his passing in 2004. Mother Hamilton was a member of Metropolitan New Testament Baptist Church where she served in the Missionary Ministry and served as a faithful choir member. She later united with the Friendship Baptist Church where she served in the Deaconess Ministry. Mother Edna is survived by her two sons, Lionel Hamilton of Albany and Reverend William Lynn (Nicole) Hamilton of Niskayuna; her grandchildren, Casera Sparks of Raleigh, N.C., and Noelle and Jocelynn Hamilton of Niskayuna. She was predeceased by her 11 siblings; and her loving goddaughter Laura Brace Edwards (Cookie). Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at the Metropolitan New Testament Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Edna L. Hamilton Global Missions Ministry of Metropolitan Baptist Church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019