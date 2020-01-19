Hornachek, Edna Leroy SCHENECTADY Edna Leroy Hornachek, 91, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Edna was born on May 10, 1928, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Harold Ray and Sara (Trumble) Leroy. She and her sister, Carolyn were raised at the Parson's Home for Children, which later became the Albany Home for Children. They were inseparable - "two peas in a pod". Edna was a secretary for the New York Telephone Co. for 35 years before retiring. She was one of the few founding members of Cap Com Communications Federal Credit Union. She enjoyed traveling and sitting by the pool or ocean. She loved being around people, animals and watching butterflies and birds. Edna is survived by her grandchildren, Dale (Adrianne) Adami and Keri Papa; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Maikels; her sister, Carolyn Leroy Commiso; and her brother, Ricky Leroy. There will be no services. If you would like to make a contribution in memory of Edna, please do so to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020