Bechand, Edna M. NASSAU Edna M. Bechand, 76 of Nassau, passed away at home on February 24, 2019. Edna was an avid bird watcher who would have her beloved husband Bob feed them so she could sit and enjoy them. She also enjoyed cultivating flowers in her garden and caring for her two dogs. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Bechand; son, Robert Bechand Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Remington and Dawn Welch; grandson, Dylan Remington. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, 5 p.m. at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. Nassau NY, 12123. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 3-5 p.m. Donations in Edna's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019