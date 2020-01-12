Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cummings Funeral Home 643 3rd Avenue Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-273-0224 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cummings Funeral Home 643 3rd Avenue Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Prayer Service 12:15 PM Cummings Funeral Home 643 3rd Avenue Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Powers, Edna M. COHOES Edna M. Powers, age 86, entered into eternal life on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born and raised in Watervliet, Edna was the daughter of the late Earl and Alva (Russell) Grigg. She attended Watervliet High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1951. During the summer months of her junior and senior years of high school, Edna served as an apprentice with the New York Telephone Company. Her training led to a career with New York Telephone in the billing department, a position she held for a number of years. In 1957 Edna married James P. Powers, who survives and, soon after, she dedicated the rest of her life to raising and caring for her family and tending to her home. She loved the times she spent with her family and also enjoyed reading, sewing, doing needlepoint and solving word search puzzles. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the wonderful staff of Samaritan Hospital and the Community Hospice for the care given to Edna and for the support offered to her family during her illness. In addition to her husband, Edna leaves behind her children, David (Darlene) Powers of Cohoes, James "Jim" Powers of Cohoes, Carol (Tim) Rioux of Old Forge, and Nancy Beeler of Cohoes; her grandchildren, Dawn and Katrina Powers, Jason Rioux and Mina Beeler; and her great-grandchildren, Molly and Sam. Edna is now reunited, in heaven, with her granddaughter, Donna Powers. A prayer service will be held on Monday at 12:15 p.m. in the Cummings Funeral Home, 643 Third Avenue, Watervliet and interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Edna's family on Monday, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., prior to the service. Contributions, in memory of Edna, may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Visit







