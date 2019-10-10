Hulslander, Edry "Dee" SCHENECTADY Edry "Dee" Hulslander, 74 of Schenectady, passed away on October 7, 2019, at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dee was born on August 5, 1945, in Brooklyn. She was the daughter of Henry and Edna (Hoffman) Ruping. Dee was the very much beloved wife of 43 years of James Hulslander. Proud mother of five children, Richard Squadere (Bonnie), Cheyrll Squadere (Bill Nash), Carrie Squadere VanNostrand (Brett), Matthew Squadere (Gretchen), and Kristy Hulslander Koch (Garrison). She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dee was a dynamic life force. Outgoing and charismatic, she had an inner light, and left a little shimmer wherever she went. She was friendly, warm, giving, and quickly befriended anyone she encountered. Dee shared her beautiful heart every day and made everyone feel special and loved. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered forever. In addition to being a homemaker, Dee worked for a number of years as a customer service representative for United Health Care. In retirement, Dee enjoyed playing the lottery, caring for her beloved Maincoon cat, KiKi, dancing with her husband and socializing with her friends. Calling hours at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, N.Y., will be Sunday, October 13, from 1-5 p.m. Funeral service at New Comer will be on Monday, October 14, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019