Vasko, Eduard CLIFTON PARK Eduard Vasko, age 87 formerly of Slovakia, passed away on May 2, 2019, at home with his loving family. Eduard was born on March 22, 1932 in Krakovany, Slovakia and was the son of the late Ludovit Vasko and Matilda (Meszaros) Vaskova. Eduard spent most of his life in Slovakia, where he worked as an electrical engineer for Tesla a.s., a state-owned electrotechnical conglomerate, in Piestany. When he was not working, Eduard enjoyed spending his time gardening, reading and self-education. Eduard is survived by his loving wife, Maria Vaskova; his daughter, Katarina (Michael) Paley; his grandchildren, Maria and David Paley; and his sisters, Elena Bostnerova and Alzbeta Neuserova. He was preceded in death by his older brother Tibor Vasko. Friends are invited to join the family for a calling hour on May 11, at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 U.S. 9 Round Lake, New York 12151. Interment will be at Jonesville Cemetery, Ushers Road, Round Lake, following church services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Church or Saratoga County Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Eduard's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com